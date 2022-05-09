Church holds special Mother's Day service for single mothers in law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This mother's day, Life Church International Center in Tallahassee held a special service to celebrate not just mothers.

The service honored and recognized single mothers that put on the badge every day to help keep our communities safe.

Pastor Gregory James of Life Church says that the idea came to them seeing the work police officers have to deal with, not only serving communities but serving their homes as well.

"These mothers are out in the streets, they're working cases, but yet, they are still wondering about whether or not they're coming home," said Pastor James. "So today was a special day to just let them know that we appreciate all that they're doing in law enforcement."