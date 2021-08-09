Church holds fourth annual shoe giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Family Worship and Praise Center Church gave out over 3,000 shoes at the Tucker Center Sunday afternoon to families in need.

This was the fourth annual shoe giveaway, but the church paused it last year due to COVID-19.

The shoes were made available through donations from the community a long with other Tallahassee businesses.

Pastor Quincy Griffin told ABC 27 they were excited to bring their shoe giveaway back to the community and celebrated record attendance.

"This year we're back better than ever and we have more shoes this year to make sure the kids who didn't go to school last year, get a chance to get a brand new pair of shoes because some kids depend on us every year," said Griffin. "That's not just their school shoes thats their home shoes, that's their church shoes. So we're gonna make sure they're taken care of."

If you're interested in giving to the church for next year's shoe giveaway, you can click here then select "Shoes 4 School".