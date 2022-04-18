Church holds Easterfest, helps college students build community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's difficult being away from family during bigger holidays like Easter, but the Wesley Foundation at Florida State University is trying to make that separation a little bit easier.

FSU Senior Emily Mcginn from Tampa spent her day with her church family at Wesley Foundations annual Easter-fest, a way to create community and support for college students, some who can't go home for Easter.

"It's just a time where not only can people come out to worship service. We also have the free food and you get to be with a community on Easter Sunday," said Mcginn.

Director of the Wesley Foundation Bryant Manning says helping their students being away from their families is important to them.

"Young people need community just like everybody else, and they need it particularly in this point of their life because they may be new to the campus, or they may not have friends or know people, and so to provide them with a place to meet and experience each other and get to know each other is really really important," said Manning.

Along with helping college students find their way, Manning says the foundation is also helping Ukrainian Refugee's, thousands of miles away in Poland during this years Easter fest with a donation drive.

Along with collecting clothes and blankets, Wesley is also sending 100 percent of their Easter tithes and offerings to the cause as well.

Manning says he hopes their college students will learn the importance of giving back from Sunday's Easter Fest.

"One of the things we like to do with Easter Fest is give back and we like for the students to have the chance for them to know that they're not the center of the world and that there are other benefits and causes that they can get behind," said Manning.

A two-fold experience for students like Mcginn.

"I'm glad that I have friends and a community here that I can be with on this holiday," said Mcginn.

If you're interested in donating, you can drop off clothes or blankets at the Wesley Foundations building on West Jefferson Street.