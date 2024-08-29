Chris White steps into the role as Thomasville’s city manager

Chris White has been appointed as Thomasville's new City Manager.



Key initiatives include addressing affordable housing shortages and aging infrastructure.



White promises community engagement through ongoing outreach programs.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Thomasville's new City Manager has a big job ahead.

"I think it's good to get fresh blood, fresh eyes on anything," said Jackson.

I'm tracking how he plans to tackle the issues that matter most to residents and why his role is key to shaping the city's future.

Chris White, the newly appointed City Manager, is stepping into a role that comes with significant challenges.

From affordable housing to aging infrastructure, White knows the weight of the responsibility on his shoulders.

"It is a huge responsibility, and I was very humbled and honored to be selected for this position," said White.

He's focused on tackling the city's most pressing issues, starting with the housing crisis.

"We need to focus on affordable housing, we have a real shortage on that. We've got an issue in town where we have a lot of dilapidated homes that have been abandoned," said White.

White's vision includes revitalizing these areas by removing old, uninhabitable properties and making room for new construction.

He also recognizes the urgent need to address the city's aging infrastructure.

"Our biggest challenges are aging infrastructure—water, sewer, and storm water. This is an old town established in the 1800s, and I feel like some of our water and sewer lines are still in the ground since the 1800s," said White.

For local business owners like Maurice Jackson, who co-owns Tvelo Brewing Company, White's leadership brings hope for a better future.

"Anybody else that comes to town, I hope they will help foster more of that hometown feel but also be larger in area, and in variety, and in selection," said Jackson.

Jackson tells me he's hoping the city will bring more entertainment options

"Just some things that you say, 'This is set up for fun', we're gonna go to this place that is an arcade, a pinball machine," said Jackon.

Chris White says the city will keep up its outreach with programs like "Coffee and Conversations" and "Let's Discuss", making sure residents' voices are heard.