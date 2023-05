MARIANNA, FLa. — A community baby shower will be held Friday in Marianna for expecting moms and families to enjoy lunch and more.

Hosted by Chipola Healthy Start Coalition Inc., the baby shower is open to pregnant moms and families with children under three years old.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to enjoy lunch, prizes, games and more.

The event is set to take place Friday, May 12, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rivertown Community Church, located at 4534 Lafayette Street.