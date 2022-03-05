Chiles High School students cook up Ukrainian cuisine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students at Chiles High School are getting a taste of different cultures from across the globe; including Ukraine.

It was all part of the school's culture fair that took place outside. Students with the culinary program cooked up food from different cultures and countries.

People lined up to get their hands on Ukrainian dishes including perogies, paska, and deep-fried potato pancakes. The goal of the culture food fair was for students and teachers to gain a different perspective of each country.

"This is a great opportunity for them to try it and especially with a lot of things going on in the world now, having that little taste of that country can open their eyes and minds to a whole new opportunity and possibility," says Misty Cash, who works in the attendance office at Chiles High School.

In case you were wondering, the perogie was by far the most popular dish.