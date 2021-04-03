Children's Week comes to TCC's Center for Innovation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Children's Week is coming to Tallahassee this week, with a display of hands from children all around Florida.

The art installation has been moved from its traditional spot inside the State Capitol to Tallahassee Community College's Center for Innovation.

The hundreds of hands are meant to highlight the importance of how actions from lawmakers can impact kids across the state.

"When you see a two-year-old or a six-year-old or a ten-year-old, their handprint, their name, their creative art, it really paints that full picture and puts those names into reality," said Jinan Higginbotham of Children's Week Florida.

The display will be sticking around the Center for Innovation for the next two weeks.