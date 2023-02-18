Children's Services Council of Leon County opens resource hub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Children's Services Council of Leon County opened the doors to a new space for the community.

Located off Old St. Augustine Road, the CSC's new resource hub will be a place for community groups to come together to help families in need across the county through skills training, counseling and food giveaways provided by their partners.

A space CSC's Executive Director Cecka Rose Green said is needed across Tallahassee and the county.

"Growing up here by a single parent on the southside of town, understanding that it's important to look at ways to support not only the southside but all of our families to create that village that has dissipated over the years and decades,” Green said.

According to the CSC, nearly 20% of children in Leon County are living in poverty and only 62% are ready for kindergarten.

Representatives with the CSC said local teachers have been helping struggling families with food, health care and counseling due to a lack of resources in the community.

With about 3,200 square feet, the CSC hopes to ease teachers' workload by providing space for non-profits to help set families up for success through trainings and childhood development programs.

Local mom Greta Brown agreed it boils down to making sure the kids have everything they need and parents having access to the resources to make that happen.

"The kids need nurturing. They need people who care, people who are passionate,” Brown said. “They need food. They need people who can work with them stress free to be able to help them with their skills."

