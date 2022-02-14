Child sustains minor injuries after fall from Florida State Fair ride

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports that a seven-year-old girl was injured after falling from a ride at the Florida State Fair in Tampa Saturday night.

According to the department's Facebook page, the incident occurred just after 8:40 p.m. when three minors, all under the age of 10, were riding the gondola across the fairgrounds.

The seven-year-old slipped under the safety bar and fell 35 to 40 feet down onto a grassy area, reports stated.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded immediately and transported the girl to the local hospital. Her injuries were non-life threatening.

Reports state the incident was ruled accidental and the gondola ride is back in operation after being shut down for a short time following the incident.