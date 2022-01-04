Child Safety Alarm Act requires childcare services to install alarms in all vehicles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While it might be cold now, a new law is looking ahead just a few months.

Even temperatures in the 70s can turn deadly for children left in cars with no air conditioning.

In 2021, 23 children died in hot cars across the country as of Oct. 7. At least three of those cases happened in Florida.

Local daycares are working now to get ready ahead of the summer months.

It's a new year and child care facilities must enforce the Child Safety Alarm Act, which prevents children from being left behind in a hot car.

"As a parent, I feel relieved that there's an extra precautionary step being implemented," said Brittnee Clark.

The alarm is placed at the back of the car. Once you turn on the car it activates. Turning it off varies but the goal is to force the driver to check each seat making sure no kid is left behind.

This is one of many versions that's on the market--ranging from $200 to $600 per alarm.

Soon, every daycare in the state of Florida will have to use a device like this.

"There's no price on child safety, What's so ever," said Janna Johnson.

Johnson is the owner of Just Like Angels Child Care center on the Southside of Tallahassee.

Johnson added that they're installing the alarm system Wednesday.

"One of my goals as an early child care provider is to provide a safe environment for our students.

According to the National Safety Council, 99 children have died in the state of Florida from hot car deaths from 1998 to 2021.

Director of Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend Lafonda Wilson told ABC 27 that it's about time there is more safety in place for children.

"This will ensure that we as child care workers we are making sure that we are looking out for those little ones that cannot look out for themselves."

Parents like Brittnee Clark are welcoming this new safety measure.

"It's unfortunate that you know some parents have had to deal with losing their children being left behind in vehicles but I guess the flip side to it is we were able to get this law passed."