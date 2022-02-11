Chicken pot pie producer in Homerville recalls product

A local producer of chicken pot pies is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of product.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Friday, Great American Cobbler LLC. of Homerville, Georgia is recalling 4,272 pounds of chicken pot pie products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The frozen Creole Style Chicken Pot pies contain soy, which is a known allergen. Soy is not declared on the product label.

The pies were produced Aug. 19, 2021 and Nov. 3, 2021.

The pies were marketed as: 2-lb. cardboard box sleeve containing “GREAT AMERICAN Pot Pie Handcrafted Premium Creole Style Chicken Pot Pie” with lot codes “21231” and “21307” and best by dates of 02/19/2023 and 05/03/2023.

The number on the package that is under recall status is “P47401” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The pies were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Wisconsin and Virgnia.

FSIS did not acknowledge a confirmed report of adverse reactions from consumption of the chicken pot pies.

If an individual has the product, either throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.