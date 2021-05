Check which nursing homes have emergency power generators

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With hurricane season just around the corner, there's a tool to improve transparency about whether or not nursing homes in Florida are prepared.

The Agency for Health Care Administration says it's launched an updated online dashboard that focuses on emergency power plans and the availability of on-site generators for all regulated nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state.

"Full compliance" means their emergency power plans were approved by the local emergency management agency and the facility says its plan has been implemented including the availability of a generator.

We found one facility in the state that wasn't considered in full compliance but does have a generator.

Visit the generator status dashboard here.