Charlie Adelson Requests hearing to consider pre-trial release

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The state hopes that Charlie Adelson's trial will start at the beginning of 2023.

In the meantime, Adelson, who is facing First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Solicitation to Commit Murder for his involvement in Dan Markel's Death, filed a motion for an Aurthur Hearing Thursday afternoon.

That type of hearing, according to Don Pumphrey, a legal defense attorney in Tallahassee said Arthur hearings are used for pre-trial releases for defendants that don't qualify for initial bond.

"They'll have and evidentiary hearing in which Mr. Adelson's Attorneys will challenge the states evidence, the state will put on their evidence, and the defense can put on their evidence, they typically do not, and typically the defendent does not testify," said Pumphrey.

The hearing, which according to assistant state attorney Georgia Cappleman, could take place in September. The judge will make the final decision at the end of that hearing on whether or not Charlie Adelson will be granted pre-trial release.