Charlie Adelson motion hearing set for Sept. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Charlie Adelson will face a Leon County judge on Sept. 9 to see whether he will be granted pre-trial release.

It comes after Katherine Magbanua was given a life sentence for her role in arranging the murder of Florida State University professor Dan Markel.

Adelson is Markel's former brother-in law. He's suspected of hiring the hit men who killed Markel.

The hearing, called an Arthur Hearing, will look at evidence that the state has in Adelson's Case, if that evidence is circumstantial, Judge Robert Wheeler could grant him release-before his 2023 trail.

"The judge makes a determination on whether that burden has been met, if it is not met then the judge will set a monetary bond amount with release conditions," said Don Pumphrey, a criminal defense attorney in Tallahassee who has no association with Adelson. "So it's basically a motion for bond but it has a higher standard."

Adelson faces charges of First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Solicitation to commit murder.

