Charity event to be held for shark attack survivor

The outpouring of support from the community for Addison has been huge. Her Facebook Group, Fight Like Addison has been up less than a week and already has over 12,000 likes.

On August 27, a charity event will take place at Forest Capital Museum State Park.

The fundraiser will be held for the 17-year-old shark attack survivor, Addison Bethea. After news broke the Perry Community rallied behind her to show their support.

"And to have this incident happen to her just, as a mom, broke my heart and wanted to do something for her," said event organizer Trish Buhler.

Buhler is a registered nurse and resident of Perry, Florida. Once she heard about Addison's story, she spearheaded the fundraiser. After a few suggestions she reached out to local businesses to help out.

One of those businesses is Mother Truckin' Waffles food truck.

After only being in business for a few short months, Jenn Niquette knew this was something she had to be apart of. She found out Addison's favorite treats and cooked up the perfect waffle.

"We're going to call it Addison's Victory Waffle because we believe that this will be a victory. As she recovers and as she goes through the challenges, we believe that she's going to be a victor over this. We will be selling that waffle at the event and all the proceeds will go towards Addison's cause," Niquette said.

Organizers say their goal is to raise $10,000.

