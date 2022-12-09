Challenger Learning Center to livestream the Artemis 1 Moon Rocket splashdown

TALLLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee is set to host a free event on Dec. 11, inviting the community out to join them in watching a livestream of the Artemis 1 Moon Rocket splashdown.

The event will be held in the Digital Dome Planetarium Theatre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m.

According to the learning center, the Orion spacecraft is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean at 12:40 p.m. near Guadalupe Island.

“50 years ago this week, Apollo 17 left the Moon and we have not returned since. Now with the return of Orion we begin the next step in returning humans to the Moon - and beyond,” says Alan Hanstein, Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee Executive Director.

Artemis 1 Mission Manager Mike Sarafin says they are on track to have a successful mission in addition to bonus objectives that they have achieved along the way. “On entry day, we will realize our priority one objective, which is to demonstrate the vehicle at lunar re-entry conditions, as well as our priority three objective, which is to retrieve the spacecraft,” Sarafin explained.

According to the learning center, Artemis 1 is an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, demonstrating NASA's commitment and capability to return humans to the Moon and beyond. It is also reportedly the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System rocket and the ground systems at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

For more information regarding Artemis, visit www.nasa.gov/artemis-1.