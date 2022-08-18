Challenger Learning Center to host 'back-to-school' event for teachers

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee is set to host a "back-to-school" event for teachers.

The event will take place on August 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the Challenger Learning Center, located at 200 S. Duval St.

Teachers will receive information about field trip opportunities, resources, programs and will also be able to network with other teachers.

The learning center will also be providing door prizes, giveaways, free soda, popcorn and more.

An IMAX documentary will be previewed at a free cost for teachers and discounted price for family members.

The back-to-school event was sponsored by WFSU, Challenger Learning Center, Dyed'N Wool, National MagLab, FSU Teach, St. Marks NWR, Museum of Florida History, Florida Geological Survey, World Class Schools, Centennial Bank, HUB International, Armor Realty, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Allstate Construction and Whataburger.