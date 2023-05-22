Challenger Learning Center to hold Pre-Med Camp for high schoolers

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Challenger Learning Center is set to hold a summer camp for high school students that are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.

According to the learning center, Pre-Med Camp is designed to help students feel confident in pursuing careers in medicine, and activities will include:



Introduction to Cardiology, learn the parts of the heart, build a stethoscope, EKG training, artificial valve activity, and complete a case study.

Introduction to DNA and Bioengineering, DNA extraction, DNA and restriction enzyme activity, genetically modified foods, creating insulin and curing diseases, and a discussion of bioethics.

Introduction to Imaging, learn how to read scans, joint replacements, design a surgical instrument, and discuss the possibilities of AI wearables.

Introduction to Orthopedics, learn the effects of microgravity, create models of joints, complete a gait analysis, and discuss the possibilities of adaptive devices.

Campers will also go on a field trip to FSU School of Medicine for a panel discussion with Biomedical Engineering faculty, medical school students and professors. Their camp week will be completed with a Match Day activity.

The high school camp will be held June 5 through June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each day. Cost for the camp is $300.

To register for the camp or learn more, visit challengertlh.com.

