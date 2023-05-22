Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Challenger Learning Center to hold Pre-Med Camp for high schoolers

Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee
Photo: Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee
Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee
Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee
Posted at 1:08 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 13:08:47-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Challenger Learning Center is set to hold a summer camp for high school students that are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.

According to the learning center, Pre-Med Camp is designed to help students feel confident in pursuing careers in medicine, and activities will include:

  • Introduction to Cardiology, learn the parts of the heart, build a stethoscope, EKG training, artificial valve activity, and complete a case study.
  • Introduction to DNA and Bioengineering, DNA extraction, DNA and restriction enzyme activity, genetically modified foods, creating insulin and curing diseases, and a discussion of bioethics.
  • Introduction to Imaging, learn how to read scans, joint replacements, design a surgical instrument, and discuss the possibilities of AI wearables.
  • Introduction to Orthopedics, learn the effects of microgravity, create models of joints, complete a gait analysis, and discuss the possibilities of adaptive devices.

Campers will also go on a field trip to FSU School of Medicine for a panel discussion with Biomedical Engineering faculty, medical school students and professors. Their camp week will be completed with a Match Day activity.

The high school camp will be held June 5 through June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each day. Cost for the camp is $300.

To register for the camp or learn more, visit challengertlh.com.

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Apps

    ABC 27 Streaming