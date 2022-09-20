Challenger Learning Center, LCHS to host pet food drive

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — A pet food drive is set to take place on October 2, benefitting the Leon County Humane Society.

Hosted by the Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee and LCHS, community members are encouraged to donate one bag or five cans of pet food, beginning at 10 a.m.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to play with LCHS foster animals, enjoy games in the courtyard and watch the showing of Super Power Dogs, taking place at 2 p.m.

Donators will receive 50% off tickets to the showing.