TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Children 12 and under, with a paying adult, will be allowed to partake in free activities on July 16 for Kids' Free Day at the Challenger Learning Center (CLC).

A free science demo, planetarium show and educational activities will take place.

The free science demo starts at 10 a.m., planetarium show "Accidental Astronauts" starts at 11 a.m. and educational activities begin at 12 p.m.