Challenger Learning Center celebrates Star Wars Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — May the 4th is considered Star Wars Day by fans of the movies. The Challenger Learning Center hosted a trivia night Thursday in honor of the Sci-Fi holiday.

People were encouraged to get into the Star Wars spirit, and dress up as their favorite characters. They played trivia and watched the Star Wars Holiday special.

Alan Hanstein, director of the Challenger Learning Center, said they're able to connect Star Wars to what they do everyday.

"You're exciting kids about science and technology through having fun. So Star Wars is a lot of that, there's all these great messages about hope strung throughout all of the films so it's a great message we're happy to do this year," he said.

The event was free for people who attended. Prizes for trivia included a 3-D printed death star, movie tickets, and holiday cards that go along with the theme of the movie they're showing.