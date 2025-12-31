Challenger Center to mark 40 years since shuttle disaster with several events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Challenger Learning Center will host several events in January to commemorate the crew of the Challenger Space Shuttle, 40 years after the tragic explosion that killed everyone on board.

On January 28, 1986, the shuttle exploded 73 seconds after taking off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Investigators found the explosion was caused by an o-ring failure in a rocket booster which was aggravated by extreme cold weather before the launch.

The Challenger crew consisted of: Commander Francis R. Scobee, Pilot Michael J. Smith, Mission Specialist Judith A. Resnik, Mission Specialist Ellison S. Onizuka, Mission Specialist Ronald E. McNair, Teacher in Space S. Christa McAuliffe, Payload Specialist Gregory B. Jarvis.

After the explosion in 1986, the families of the astronauts decided to carry on their legacies by creating the Challenger Learning Center.

There are more than 40 locations across the US, South Korea, Canada, and United Kingdom, including the one here in Tallahassee.

Photo: LCSO Challenger Learning Center Space Simulator

Tallahassee's Learning Center will host several free events in January to commemorate the tragedy and the legacy of the astronauts.

On Jan. 10, neighbors can take part in SCIturday: Christa’s Lost Lessons. It will include hands-on activities based on Christa McAuliffe's original lesson plans. That will begin at 10:00 a.m.

On Jan. 11, the center is hosting a special book reading called "Storytime Under the Stars." That will focus on the story of the Challenger and the people behind the mission. It will begin at 6:00 p.m.

On Jan. 12, neighbors can watch "Challenger: The Final Flight" documentary. That screening will start at 6:00 p.m.

Finally, on Jan. 28, the day of the original crash, the center is hosting a 40th anniversary memorial ceremony which will begin at 11:00 a.m. Neighbors can remember and honor the seven astronauts who died in the crash. There will also be a bell-ringing tribute and archival materials on display.

To mark the anniversary, the Challenger Center is also launching a legacy campaign to support programs and exhibits inspired by the original crew. They're asking for support from neighbors to help them upgrade their mission control facility, create a permanent exhibit, and develop new educational programs.

