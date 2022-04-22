Chain of Parks Art Festival is bringing the community together through art

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After planning for over a year Festival Coordinators are hoping to reach pre-pandemic numbers with 40,000 attendees. This is important since the Chain of Parks Art Festival is non-profit, LeMoyne Arts, biggest fundraiser. It is essential for their funding so that they can bring education, classes, and exhibits to the community.

Art Festival Manager Powell Kay Kreis has managed the festival the last 3 years. She says since it falls on Earth Day, they have serval initiatives that they are working on.

“The festival has always had a big green mission. We’d compose, we’d recycle, we have the city’s water wagon here so people can refill their water. We have several other initiatives we’re working on today with Sustainable Tallahassee including a silent auction with these painted rain barrels people can take to their gardens,” says Powell Kay Kreis.

Art vendor Anne Hempel has been a part of the festival since 2010. With the comradery of the community, she feels her 17 years’ worth of experience is really showcased at this event.

Anne Hempel says, “This is literally my favorite event of any art show that I’ve done in Florida.

Directors of the event are optimistic about the attendance this year having to come back from its prior limitations with Covid 19.

Kreis says, “Last year was tough. We were able to have a limited attendance festival, but it required tickets and time shifts and you know, it was tough.”

This year there are no tickets required, free entry, and fully operational vendors that include face paintings, food trucks, pop up shops and much more. The Chain of Parks Art Festival is free and open to the public. It will be held April 23rd and 24th.

