Chabad of Tallahassee, FSU celebrate first night of Hanukkah

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday marks the official start to Hanukkah and Chabad of Tallahassee used night one to give back to others.

The 21st annual Jewish Community Chanukah Celebration at Lake Ella kicked off just hours ago with the ceremoniously menorah lighting.

But take a look at this, it's a one of a kind menorah, built out of food donations from the community collected Sunday.

This is the first year the group has focused on a charity oriented menorah.

"The whole idea of Hanukkah again is a message of hope and light and positivity and we figure to connect kindness with hope, to connect Hanukkah, which is a message of hope and kindness and light with providing for the needy and the less fortunate," said Rabbi Schneur Oirechman.

Those donations will go to people in the community after the holidays.