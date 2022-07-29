CESC Kearney Center to host 'Hydration for the Homeless' drive & outreach event

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — CESC Kearney Center is set to host a "Hydration for the Homeless" drive and outreach event on July 30, providing water bottles to unfortunate individuals.

The CESC Kearney Center developed the event due to an increased risk of dehydration for homeless individuals that are living in the Tallahassee summer heat.

Those that wish to participate will need to check-in at 9 a.m. at The Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee. A water disruption area, map and resources will be provided at check-in.

A light breakfast will also be provided and training on comprehensive emergency services and how to work with the homeless population will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Participants will be responsible for providing own transportation to locations.

The outreach event will end at 2 p.m.

To register, complete the "Hydration for the Homeless" form.

For more information, contact Jae.Littles@cesctlh.org.

