Celebrating Halloween across N. Florida and S. Georgia

Posted at 3:46 PM, Oct 07, 2021
Sept. 24-Oct. 31

  • On select days from Sept. 24-Oct. 31, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta will host Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the Pumpkin Spice Festival. These are included with a general admission ticket.

Oct. 9

  • Havana will play host to the 21st annual PumpkinFest on Saturday, Oct. 9., which will feature a pumpkin patch, arts & crafts, vendors & food trucks, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting and much more. Activities will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for kids.

Oct. 16

  • Tiger Rock Martial Arts will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., located at 2785 Capital Cir. NE.

Oct. 18

  • The Sportsability Alliance will host a Halloween Costume Party and kickball games. Kids will play from 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m., adults from 7:15 p.m.-8 p.m. and trick or treating will be from 6:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m. This will be located at Miracle Field at Messer Park in Tallahassee.

Oct. 30

  • The Tucker Center in Tallahassee will host a drive-thru Trunk of Treat event at 3 p.m. This is a free event. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and enter the parking lot from the North Drive, off the intersection of Pensacola St. and MLK Blvd.
  • Tallahassee Harley-Davidson,1745 Capital Circle NW, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. There will be games and temporary tattoos for the kids. Adults are encouraged to wear costumes too.
  • Wakulla County Public Library and Park and Recreation will host the 6th Annual Trick-or-Treat story walk from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • Trick or Treating in Lowndes County will take place from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. For more information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3104 or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900.
  • The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office will host a Halloween Candy Caravan from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Miller Business Park, 2102 Technology Crossing. Attendees are asked to enter from South Patterson St.

Oct. 31

  • The Tallahassee Live Music Community Charity Group Inc. will host a Trunk or Treat event at Warrior on the River, 9330 W. Tennessee St. This event is free and will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Let us know if you have a Halloween event to share!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

