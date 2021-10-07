Celebrating Halloween across N. Florida and S. Georgia

Sept. 24-Oct. 31



On select days from Sept. 24-Oct. 31, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta will host Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the Pumpkin Spice Festival. These are included with a general admission ticket.

Oct. 9



Havana will play host to the 21st annual PumpkinFest on Saturday, Oct. 9., which will feature a pumpkin patch, arts & crafts, vendors & food trucks, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting and much more. Activities will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for kids.



Oct. 16



Tiger Rock Martial Arts will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., located at 2785 Capital Cir. NE.

Oct. 18



The Sportsability Alliance will host a Halloween Costume Party and kickball games. Kids will play from 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m., adults from 7:15 p.m.-8 p.m. and trick or treating will be from 6:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m. This will be located at Miracle Field at Messer Park in Tallahassee.

Oct. 30

The Tucker Center in Tallahassee will host a drive-thru Trunk of Treat event at 3 p.m. This is a free event. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and enter the parking lot from the North Drive, off the intersection of Pensacola St. and MLK Blvd.



Tallahassee Harley-Davidson,1745 Capital Circle NW, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. There will be games and temporary tattoos for the kids. Adults are encouraged to wear costumes too.



Wakulla County Public Library and Park and Recreation will host the 6th Annual Trick-or-Treat story walk from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.



Trick or Treating in Lowndes County will take place from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. For more information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3104 or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900.



The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office will host a Halloween Candy Caravan from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Miller Business Park, 2102 Technology Crossing. Attendees are asked to enter from South Patterson St.

Oct. 31

The Tallahassee Live Music Community Charity Group Inc. will host a Trunk or Treat event at Warrior on the River, 9330 W. Tennessee St. This event is free and will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Let us know if you have a Halloween event to share!