Celebrating Halloween across N. Florida and S. Georgia

Sept. 24-Oct. 31
- On select days from Sept. 24-Oct. 31, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta will host Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the Pumpkin Spice Festival. These are included with a general admission ticket.
Oct. 9
- Havana will play host to the 21st annual PumpkinFest on Saturday, Oct. 9., which will feature a pumpkin patch, arts & crafts, vendors & food trucks, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting and much more. Activities will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for kids.
Oct. 16
- Tiger Rock Martial Arts will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., located at 2785 Capital Cir. NE.
Oct. 18
- The Sportsability Alliance will host a Halloween Costume Party and kickball games. Kids will play from 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m., adults from 7:15 p.m.-8 p.m. and trick or treating will be from 6:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m. This will be located at Miracle Field at Messer Park in Tallahassee.
Oct. 30
- The Tucker Center in Tallahassee will host a drive-thru Trunk of Treat event at 3 p.m. This is a free event. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and enter the parking lot from the North Drive, off the intersection of Pensacola St. and MLK Blvd.
- Tallahassee Harley-Davidson,1745 Capital Circle NW, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. There will be games and temporary tattoos for the kids. Adults are encouraged to wear costumes too.
- Wakulla County Public Library and Park and Recreation will host the 6th Annual Trick-or-Treat story walk from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Trick or Treating in Lowndes County will take place from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. For more information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3104 or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900.
- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office will host a Halloween Candy Caravan from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Miller Business Park, 2102 Technology Crossing. Attendees are asked to enter from South Patterson St.
Oct. 31
- The Tallahassee Live Music Community Charity Group Inc. will host a Trunk or Treat event at Warrior on the River, 9330 W. Tennessee St. This event is free and will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Let us know if you have a Halloween event to share!