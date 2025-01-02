Celebrating 200 years: Thomasville History Center prepares for the bicentennial

The Thomasville History Center is collaborating with the Jack Hadley Museum and Pebble Hill Plantation to celebrate Thomas County’s Bicentennial.

Efforts include updated exhibits and engaging events that explore 200 years of history, from its Indigenous roots to its resort era.



Watch the video to see how the history center is bringing Thomas County’s story to life.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

A new year is bringing plenty of celebrations for months to come in Thomasville.

I'm tracking how the Thomasville History Center is gearing up for Thomas County's 200th birthday.

"It's not specifically about 1825 and 1826 and more what has been accomplished and established in Thomas County over the last 200 years," said Meme Grietzer, the history center's assistant curator.

Thomas County was officially established on December 31, 1825, through legislation introduced by Thomas Jefferson Johnson, the founder of Pebble Hill Plantation.

Over those 200 years, the county has evolved— from its deep roots in Indigenous culture to the land lotteries of the 1820s that officially established the county.

It later flourished during the resort era of the late 1800s and experienced substantial growth in agriculture and industry.

The History Center is planning events, exhibits, and collaborations to mark this incredible milestone.

"We're gonna open that up to talk more about how the county and the city differed in their creation and foundation. We're gonna get more stories in about the people who were here, where they came from, why they came here, and better tell the story of how Thomas County got its start," said Grietzer.

The History Center is partnering with local institutions like the Jack Hadley Museum and Pebble Hill Plantation to bring history to life and attract both tourists and locals.

"We are discussing how we can update our existing permanent exhibits to be more reflective of the new stories and artifacts that we've come to know since this gallery was completed about five years ago, so kind of boosting that bicentennial information," said Amelia Gallo, the head of community engagement at the history center.

The History Center is also hosting a "show and tell" event on January 26th to share historic items they've received over the past year.

It's their way of saying goodbye to 2024 and kicking off the bicentennial celebration.