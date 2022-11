TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Catholic Charities Christmas Connection is looking for volunteers this holiday season to help sort and pack donations for families in need across the Big Bend.

They're also looking for volunteers to adopt a family which lets you give gifts and basic items to local families who can't afford it.

Christmas Connection serves over 500 families a year across 6 Big Bend counties.

If you'd like to get involved, click here.