Cat found shot in Thomasville raises public safety concerns

A pet cat was found shot in downtown Thomasville, raising concerns about public safety.

Thomas County Animal Control stated that in 2024, they received 564 calls for service, with 6 of those involving animal cruelty, resulting in prosecutions.



Downtown Thomasville is a place known for its charm and history, but now it's the center of an unsettling crime—someone is shooting cats.

I spoke with those closest to the situation to understand what happened and what it means for the community.

It started on January 28 when Jennifer Brian found her beloved cat, Tangerine, dead at the bottom of her stairs in downtown Thomasville.

At first, she thought it was an accident.

"When I was getting his body together to lay him to rest, I noticed something was off," said Brian.

She took Tangerine to the Humane Society for answers, and what they found was horrifying.

"He saw a clear gunshot wound from the top of his head all the way through his jaw, bruising on the top of his head where the shot was placed," said Brian. "It wasn't from a distance or anything. It was somebody that isolated him, held him, and shot him."

Thomasville Humane Director Chandler Giddes says their findings show Tangerine was shot multiple times.

"We found an air passage through the abdomen where it looks like the cat has received a second shot," said Giddes

Brian says that an incident like this happening in a busy area like downtown Thomasville raises serious public safety concerns.

"I stayed with my mom that night," said Brian. "If I was there and I heard something going on and I came out, what would stop that person from hurting me in some way?"

Authorities and neighbors are now searching for answers, hoping to find who is responsible.

"This was someone's pet, this was a cared for, loved animal that was shot," said Giddes. "We don't know why and we don't know who but there are a lot of resources if perhaps someone didn't want the cat on their property."

Thomas County Animal Control says they have responded to over 560 animal-related calls, with at least six cases leading to prosecution for animal cruelty.

Brian is hoping law enforcement has checked security footage in the area to break the case.

I've reached out to the police multiple times but haven't heard back.

Meanwhile, Thomasville Humane is urging pet owners to attend Donuts with the Director on Feb. 24 at 6 PM at Southern Regional Technical College to learn what to do in cases like this.