"Cash for Trash" event returns to Tallahassee this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee's Biannual "Cash for Trash" event returns on Sunday, October 18th. It's from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the City's Community Beautification and Waste Management facility, located off Major James Morgan Jr. Way near Messer Field.

This event allows residents to properly dispose of household bulk trash items and household hazardous waste. Household garbage, yard waste, or construction/demolition debris will not be accepted.

Below is a list of items that will be accepted:



Furniture

Large and small household appliances

Tires (limit four per customer; no commercial tires)

Household hazardous waste

Electronic items (including computers and computer parts)

Batteries

Cleaners

Paints

Pesticides

Solvents

The City says for those participating, as a thank you, customers who have active garbage service will receive a $5 credit toward their utility bill.

This event is not for commercial business customers.

