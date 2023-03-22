Casey DeSantis hosts roundtable at FSU on child resiliency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida’s first lady is focusing on mental health and resiliency in children by committing $21 million to a resiliency program.

Casey DeSantis hosted a roundtable at FSU Wednesday morning where she talked about providing free resiliency curriculum to teachers and parents.

She says the program will help children to overcome adversity and get out of the “victim mindset.”

Kids will learn skills like problem solving, critical thinking, perseverance, empathy, mentorship, and honesty. It will also incentivize volunteerism.

“We believe if kids get away from their electronic devices, they get out into society, they’re serving other people… not only are they getting context and perspective, they’re also helping people in society. And also they’re helping themselves because they feel good about what they’re doing to serve others,” said DeSantis.

First Lady DeSantis says eventually the resiliency program materials will be accessible in one spot.

The goal is to implement these new standards by 2024, pending board approval.

