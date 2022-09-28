Casey DeSantis announces activation of Florida Disaster Fund for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund on September 28, which will support Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The Florida official private fund reportedly provides financial assistance to Florida communities as they respond and recover to disaster and emergency times.

“The Governor and I are thankful for the graciousness of those looking to assist Florida’s communities in their time of need,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I am pleased to announce that Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund so that people can donate directly to those affected by Hurricane Ian."

According to Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo, the fund is a great way for the private sector and others to financially support Florida communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

“When a disaster strikes our great state, Volunteer Florida is committed to help provide relief where it is most needed," said Tamayo. "We channel every available dollar to work towards rebuilding and recovery efforts in our affected communities.”

To donate to the Florida Disaster Fund by card, visit www.floridadisasterfund.org. To donate by check, make the check payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and include "Florida Disaster Fund" in the memo line.

All donations to the fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible.