Cascades Park Smokey Hollow area could be renamed after Althemese-Pemberton Barnes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City commissioners are voting next week to re-name a popular trail in honor of a woman who has helped preserve history in Tallahassee.

The Smokey Hollow-area at Cascades Park may soon be named Althemese-Pemberton Barnes Park at Smokey Hollow.

Mrs. Barnes is known for many contributions to the community, especially preserving Black history in Tallahassee.

She founded the John Gilmore Riley Center and Museum, created the Frenchtown Marker Trail, and Cascades Heritage Trail and Civil Rights Wall.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said this honor has been a long-time coming.

"It is very fitting to honor her in this way," Williams-Cox said. "She doesn't like this kind of attention but I said to her just recently. We're not giving this to you. You earned this, and we owe this to you."

The city will vote on the re-naming at Wednesday's commission meeting, but Williams-Cox believes there will be no opposition.