Carter-Parramore Academy principal reassigned amid investigation

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Gadsden County Schools District principal has been reassigned amid an investigation by the district.

According to a news release provided by the School Board of Gadsden County Thursday, Willie A. Jackson, principal of Carter-Parramore Academy, has been reassigned from the school to the district office.

The news release adds an incident occurred on the campus of Carter-Parramore Academy on May 2.

A video posted on social media May 3 purportedly shows an older man in a physical altercation with a teenage male at the school.

The district says the school district’s safety officer, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Following the investigation, the Gadsden County Schools superintendent will determine further actions, as needed.

Carter-Parramore Academy is a high school in the Gadsden County Schools District.