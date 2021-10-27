Carrabelle History Museum aims to educate present, future generations about town's past

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A trip to a museum is an opportunity to step back in time and allows a look at how people or events have impacted today's communities.

Everyone loves a good story and at the Carrabelle History Museum, Museum Director, Tamara Allen told ABC 27 that there are plenty.

"We are so proud of our museum to focus on the history and city of Carrabelle, and from the prehistoric Indians that lived here back in 150 AD, we've got artifacts in the museum that dates back to those people," said Allen.

It's a special place, honoring war veterans, with souvenirs of well-known baseball player Buck O'Neil. There are also photos of the world's smallest police station in the 1960s, with a staff of two police officers, for which its notoriety led to an interview with television legend Johnny Carson.

"We're glad to be here as an attraction for the tourist to visit," added Allen. "But it's important to us to remind the kids that grew up here, that they had great grandfathers, and great great grandfathers, that were really important people that created a town and to remember the history."

Fourteen years ago, Allen had the idea for a space to preserve multiple artifacts. To help with the project she brought on Joan Matty as collections curator. Part of her job is to help bring attention to museums in the area.

"I just always enjoyed history, and I love building exhibits and thinking of ways to give information to people in a real eye-catching way," said Matty. "Something that will just grab your attention."

Each year, events like Museum Day grab the attention of people like former Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce Director Suzanne Zimmerman.

"I think it's the humble way that the people lived and I understand their pride and yeah just the humbleness, but there's a lot of history here," said Zimmerman.

Allen hopes people in this community and visitors will continue supporting this award-winning museum.

"It was very impressive according to all the press releases back in those days, so after that, it's just become a labor of love," said Allen. "I get people who have special things they like and they help us research the genealogy."

If you want to check out the Carrabelle History Museum for yourself — it's open Wednesday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.