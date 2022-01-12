Carrabelle City Hall closed temporarily until Jan. 18 due to illness

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Carrabelle announced Wednesday that they have closed their city hall temporarily until Jan. 18 due to illness.

"We will monitor the situations and keep you informed if there are changes," the city wrote in a letter posted to Facebook. "Our top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our citizens, our local employees, all our families and our visitors."

Staff will be working remotely and will be available by phone by calling City Hall and entering staff extension or email, according to the city.