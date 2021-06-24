Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carnival loses $2.1 billion waiting for cruising to resume

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - In a Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, Carnival Cruise ships are docked at the Port of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Carnival Cruise Lines says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus. Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Carnival Cruise Ships
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 12:59:11-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Carnival Corp. continues to lose billions while it waits for cruising to recover from the pandemic.

Carnival said Thursday that it lost $2.1 billion in its latest quarter.

The company, which also owns the Princess and Holland America cruise lines, isn't sure when it can get back to breakeven.

Carnival's chief financial officer says the costs of restarting operations and the seasonal nature of cruising makes it hard to predict when the company will make a profit.

Carnival hopes to have about half its worldwide fleet sailing by the end of November and perhaps the rest of the fleet by next spring.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project