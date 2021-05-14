Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carnival cruise ship docks in Mobile for crew vaccinations

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - In a Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, Carnival Cruise ships are docked at the Port of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Carnival Cruise Lines says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus. Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Carnival Cruise Ships
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 11:24:00-04

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A cruise ship has arrived in Mobile, Alabama, so crew members can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A statement from the city says the Carnival Sensation will dock at the Mobile Cruise Terminal on Friday. Staff members from USA Health will go on board to provide first doses for 110 crew members.

The ship will return in three weeks for second doses. U.S. ports are closed to cruise lines because of the global pandemic, but Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the vaccinations are a major step toward getting the industry back in business.

Sensation will be based in Mobile offering trips to the western Caribbean once cruises resume.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project