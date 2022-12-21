CareerSource hosts open house to help those affected by Trulieve layoff

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — “We want to be proactive to assist any worker that’s been laid off and let them know that we have the resources available to assist them,” said rapid response coordinator Reenee Williams.

CareerSource in Gadsden County held an open house for the community to assist with resume building, job placement opportunities, and food assistance applications.

This comes after Canibus manufacturer Trulieve, laid off dozens of people from its facility. Those layoffs are a result of a recent merger with Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Back in 2016 when the company first arrived, it was predicted to help bring 1.6 billion dollars, along with other medical marijuana industries, to North Florida. That’s according to a report by the ArcView Market Research Firm.

Williams says Gadsden County has over 100 vacancies through multiple companies such as Plywood, Florida state hospital, Waste-Pro and her and her team are working to get those filled.

She says after hearing the news she quickly prepared for what was next.

“Honestly, my first word was ready and shocked was right after that. It was so close to the end of the year and there wasn’t a lot of notice given,” said Williams.

As for what’s next for those affected in the Gadsden County area, things are looking up.

“It’s been pretty hopeful around here. At least from everyone I’ve seen come through,” said Christopher Nix.

So far, other Trulieve companies have remained open without having to issue a mass layoff like Tallahassee, Pensacola, and Jacksonville.

