CareerSource Capital Region: Up to $10k for career education, training for Big Bend area residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CareerSource Capital Region is offering up to $10,000 in financial assistance in more than 100 career education programs for those who attend career training and education fairs in Leon and Gadsden Counties at the end of the month.
CareerSource says individuals interested in pursuing training can find a list of eligible programs at www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/job-seekers/training/financial-aid.
Registration for the fairs is required.
Leon County Training & Education Fair: Wednesday, July 27, 2021. Click here to register.
Location: CareerSource Capital Region
2601 Blairstone Road
Building C, Suite 200
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Available Session Times
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Gadsden County Training & Education Fair: Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Click here to register.
CareerSource Capital Region
1140 West Clark Street
Quincy, FL 32351
Session Time:
10:00 am to 12:00 Noon
Training Providers scheduled to attend include:*
Gadsden Technical Institute
Keiser University
Leon County Adult & Education School (ACE)
Lively Technical College
Tallahassee Community College
*Training Providers attending are subject to change.