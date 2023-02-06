CareerSource Capital Region to host networking event for veterans

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — CareerSource Capital Region is set to host "Prep 4 Vets", a networking event for veterans who are looking to enter the workforce.

The free event will allow veterans to network with one another, meet with recruiters and veteran friendly employers, prepare their resume and brush-up on their interviewing skills, according to Capital Region.

The event is set to take place on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the CareerSource Capital Region Leon Career Center and is limited to the first 25 veterans who register. Veterans are encouraged to register and bring a copy of their updated resume.

Keith Gerena will hold a session topic "Translating your military experience to your resume" and door prizes and lunch will also be provided. Lunch is free of cost.

To register, click here.

For any questions regarding this event, contact 850-922-0023 or email HireMe@careersourcecapitalregion.com with the subject "Prep for Vets Question".

