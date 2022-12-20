CareerSource Capital Region hosting a reemployment open house in Gadsden County for laid-off workers

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla — Helping people in Gadsden County get back on their feet just days before the Christmas holiday.

CareerSource Capital Region is hosting an open house to try and get former Trulieve employees who were laid off in November back to work this holiday season.

The open house is also open to anyone across the Big Bend who has also been recently laid off and are in need of a job.

The open house will feature one-on-one help in resume writing, job referrals, and mock interviews. Additionally, they'll provide support applying for reemployment assistance and SNAP benefits.

Reenee Williams is the Rapid Response Coordinator of CareerSource Capital Region and says this can have a major impact going forward.

"This is about getting our community back rapidly employed it's going into a new year you shouldn't have to being going months on end worried about where your income is going to come from, where your food is going to come from. We want people to know that we're here to assist," Williams says.

The reemployment open house is happening Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Gadsden County at 1140 West Clark Street in Quincy, FL.

There will be two sessions happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.