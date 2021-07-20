Career Source holding educational and training fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Career Source is trying to get you your dream job, and they may even pay you up to 10-thousand dollars to do it.

During this week's education fairs in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties, potential job applicants can learn what jobs are available for training, and what kind of schooling is necessary.

Debra Dixon of Career Sources says they're excited to bring careers to people that want them and financial aid to those that need it.

"They will be able to speak to the local vendors which are the head of the educational training that's around in the region and we just ask that everyone come out and take advantage of this awesome opportunity," said Debra Dixon.

If you're interested in attending the career and education fair, click here.