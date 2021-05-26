Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Career Source Capital Region launches Summer Youth Program, more than 100 jobs available

The deadline to apply is June 7
items.[0].videoTitle
Anyone 16-24 years old can apply for the variety of jobs offered.
Posted at 5:54 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 17:54:48-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Looking for a summer job? Career Source Capital Region has more than 100 positions waiting for young people in the area.

Applications for the Summer Youth Program are now open. Anyone 16-24 can apply for jobs in Leon, Gadsden, and Wakulla counties.

Job pay is anything between minimum wage and $13/ hour. Those jobs include:

  • HVAC Technician
  • Construction Helper
  • Administrative Assistant
  • Stocker
  • Baker's Helper

Participants can work up to 40 hours/week. Career Source says this program allows the youth to gain work experience, build their skills, and their resumes, while adding key contacts to their career network.

To apply, click here.

If you don't have access to a computer at home, you can use one at CareerSource Capital Region, by appointment. After applying, a CareerSource Capital Region representative will reach out within two business days.

The deadline to apply is June 7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project