Career Source Capital Region is offering up to $10,000 for training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Career Source provides guidance for workforce development in Wakulla, Gadsden, and Leon counties.

Career Source trains people in many popular fields such as commercial truck driving, phlebotomy, nursing/medical assistants, fire fighters, and information technology.

ABC 27 spoke with Rachel Oliver, Director of Career Source, and she says, "We are federally funded, we have well over $500,000 to contribute back into the community.”

Due to federal funding Career Source has made a tremendous impact. According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity the unemployment rate is now down to 3.6% and 431,000 jobs have been created across the nation. All of this having occurred since the president’s plan was put into place.

Jared Bernstein, Member of the President's Council of Economic Advisors, says the American Rescue Plan is to thank for all of the job market's success. With its help Career Source has received funding and can provide training for job seekers in their desired fields.

If you'd like to participate in the program there are no requirements and registration is free.