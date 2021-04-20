Care Point Health and Wellness Center celebrating Health Equity Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Care Point Health and Wellness is bringing attention to some disadvantages minorities face in the health care system during Health Equity Week.

The Wellness Center is giving out a 21 question survey to their minority patients, asking if they need a ride to their next appointment to help fill the transportation gap in minority communities, and giving out food boxes to their 60 and older clients.

The week will be documented on the center's Facebook page, and will focus on improving health care in minority communities.

"We offer them any assistance they may need readily available to them to improve their overall health outcomes," said Shania Flynn of Care Point Health and Wellness. "And this week we're putting a huge emphasis on those outcomes and those resources so that we can help them improve everything overall."

