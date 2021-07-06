Watch
Capitol Police will open Florida branch to combat threats against officials

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Capitol riots man with horns Jacob Chansley
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:46:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capitol Police announced it will establish field offices in several states to investigate threats against members of Congress.

The announcement on Tuesday comes in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the latest example of Congress hardening security in recent months.

In an effort to provide “enhanced security” to members, the Capitol Police is increasing the number of staffers in its “Dignitary Protection Division” and opening field offices outside D.C., acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said in a press release.

The first two field offices will be in California and Florida, the largest states in their respective coasts, with “additional regions in the near future” in order to “investigate threats to members of Congress.”

