Capitol Police will open Florida branch to combat threats against officials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capitol Police announced it will establish field offices in several states to investigate threats against members of Congress.

The announcement on Tuesday comes in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the latest example of Congress hardening security in recent months.

In an effort to provide “enhanced security” to members, the Capitol Police is increasing the number of staffers in its “Dignitary Protection Division” and opening field offices outside D.C., acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said in a press release.

The first two field offices will be in California and Florida, the largest states in their respective coasts, with “additional regions in the near future” in order to “investigate threats to members of Congress.”