Capital Tea celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Transgender Organization Capital Tea celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility in Frenchtown, highlighting the many transgender community members and organizations in town.

The event featured performances from local drag queens, testimonials from transgender neighbors, and booths highlighting resources for the community.

Feliz Allen says days like today highlight how far the trans community has come and how far it still has to go, especially in the black community.

"I'd love to see more of us venture out of our zone and be aware of what we can do today. A lot of black trans are unaware of what they're capable of doing and I think that's very sad," she said.

Capital Tea ended its celebration with a drag show at Happy Motoring.