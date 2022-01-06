Capital Regional Medical Center's updated visitor policy in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Capital Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is another medical facility that has updated its visitor policy.

According to a post on its website, CRMC noted as of Dec. 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. no visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted into the hospital.

One visitor per patient, excluding the COVID-19 units, will be permitted into the main hospital during visitor hours.

Visitor hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CRMC notes exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients.

One visitor and a Doula, if the patient is using one, will be permitted in the Labor & Delivery and Post Partum units.

No visitors are permitted in the main emergency room, Southwood, Lake Jackson or Gadsden freestanding emergency rooms.

The medical center has exceptions for pediatric patients and patients with a disability or impairment that requires assistance.

Visitors with respiratory symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 within 10 days or are awaiting test results are asked not to enter the hospital.