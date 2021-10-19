Watch
Capital Regional Medical Center to host hiring event Oct. 29

Capital Regional Medical Center
Posted at 3:43 PM, Oct 19, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Capital Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring event on Oct. 29 to fill several open positions.

The hiring event will be Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The positions CRMC is trying to fill are:

  • Registered Nurse
  • Patient Care Technician
  • Laboratory Assistant / Phlebotomist
  • Medical Laboratory Technician
  • Medical Technologist

The positions being filled will all be located at the main hospital location off of Capital Circle Northeast in Tallahassee.

Candidates are encouraged to wear professional attire and bring their resumes.

To RSVP for this event, click here.

